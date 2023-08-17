A magnitude 6.3 earthquake and a strong aftershock rattled Colombia's capital Bogota and other major cities Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the initial quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and the aftershock a preliminary magnitude of 5.7.

The epicenters of both quakes were about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Bogota, according to USGS. People in the city of 11 million felt buildings and floors rumble in the midday quake, with many residents leaving their homes.

Videos on social media showed furniture shaking and chandeliers swinging, and throngs of people crowding the streets of the capital after the quake.

Buildings shook and sirens sounded as thousands of panicked residents poured into the streets of the capital, gripping their cellphones as they called loved ones, AFP journalists observed.

"Strong tremor in Bogota. Let's remain calm and cautious. Please take all precautions against possible aftershocks. Calm, serenity and caution," said the mayor of the capital, Claudia Lopez, on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter.

She said there were only "reports of people trapped in elevators and other minor events. Nothing serious."

Social media users reported feeling the quake in the cities of Villavicencio, Bucaramanga, Tunja, and Ibague, all near the epicenter.

U.S. ambassador Francisco Palmieri was giving a speech at a Bogota hotel when the quake hit, as seen in the video of the session, attended by President Gustavo Petro. Palmieri stopped talking to ask out loud in English if there had been an earthquake, then resumed speaking, with a smile. The hotel was not evacuated.

A landslide was reported in Villavicencio, while only the windows of homes and businesses were reportedly affected in El Calvario, according to an update from the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management.

Central Colombia is very seismically active and features one of the country's main geological faults.

In 2008, a 5.5 magnitude quake centered in El Calvario left 11 people dead.