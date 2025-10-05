A growing number of American Jews are breaking with Israel over its conduct in Gaza, with a Washington Post poll showing 61% believe Israel has committed war crimes and about four in 10 saying it is guilty of genocide against Palestinians.

The findings point to an unprecedented rift between the U.S. Jewish community and Israel nearly two years into the war.

The conflict began with the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas incursion, which caused around 1,200 deaths and took 250 hostages.

Israel’s genocidal war, in response, has since killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, displaced much of the territory’s population, and left many facing hunger.

While 94% of American Jews say Hamas has committed war crimes, the survey reveals deep dissatisfaction with Israel’s leadership. Nearly seven in 10 give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negative marks, with almost half rating his performance “poor,” a steep rise from five years ago.

The community remains divided over Israel’s actions in Gaza – 46% approve while 48% disapprove – though those figures still show more support than among Americans overall.

Despite growing frustration, many Jews maintain strong ties to Israel. Three-quarters of respondents said Israel’s existence is vital for the Jewish people’s future, and 58% said they share cultural or emotional connections with Israeli Jews.

The poll highlights a community in turmoil – caught between moral unease over Israel’s campaign in Gaza and a deep sense of historical and cultural attachment. The rift mirrors divisions inside Israel, where protests against Netanyahu’s handling of the war continue.

A large majority of U.S. Jews assign blame for the war’s continuation to multiple actors: 91% to Hamas, 86% to Netanyahu, 80% to Israel, and 61% to the United States.

Still, most respondents express cautious hope for peace. Around 59% say Israel and an independent Palestinian state can coexist peacefully, even as they acknowledge major political obstacles.