Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani declared victory Tuesday night after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo conceded in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, positioning the 33-year-old progressive to become the city’s first Muslim mayor.

“Tonight, we made history,” Mamdani told supporters just over an hour after Cuomo’s surprise concession. “We have won because New Yorkers have stood up for a city they can afford—a city where they can do more than just struggle.”

Unofficial results showed Mamdani with 43.51% of first-round votes, holding a more than 7-point lead over Cuomo, who garnered 36.42%. Final results will be determined through ranked-choice tabulations, expected next Tuesday.

Mamdani pledged to use the mayoralty, if secured, to “reject (President) Donald Trump’s fascism” and govern as a model for a Democratic Party that stands unapologetically for working people.

Cuomo, 67, who resigned as governor in 2021 amid a sexual harassment scandal, congratulated Mamdani during a campaign rally. “Tonight was not our night. Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night,” he told his supporters, though he left open the possibility of an independent run in November.

“I want to applaud the Assemblyman for a really smart and impactful campaign,” Cuomo added. “He deserved it. He won. We’ll make some decisions, but I love each and every one of you, and I thank you.”

The Democratic primary is widely viewed as the most decisive contest in the mayoral race, as New York City remains heavily Democratic. The winner will face incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, running as an independent after a break with the Democratic Party, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in November.

Mamdani, a Ugandan-born immigrant who moved to New York at age 7, has gained traction with voters by prioritizing affordable housing and the rising cost of living. A Bronx High School of Science graduate, he earned a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College and became a U.S. citizen in 2018. He was elected to the State Assembly in 2020.

He received late-stage endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which helped him erode Cuomo’s early lead in the polls.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, a fellow progressive who campaigned with Mamdani, said the momentum is now with their movement.

“This much is clear: We are sending Andrew Cuomo back to the suburbs,” Lander said. “With our help, Zohran Mamdani will be the Democratic nominee for the mayor of the City of New York, and we are on a path to win a city that all New Yorkers can afford and where everyone belongs.”