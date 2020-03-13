A U.S. police officer assaulted a young black girl whom he accidentally collided with on Ocean Drive in South Beach, Florida, footage posted on Twitter on Friday shows. A white police officer is seen throwing her to the ground and choking her before declaring her under arrest.

Another police officer is seen shooting a rifle to scare teenagers and tasering people in the onlooking crowd.

In another incident earlier this month, a female tourist was slammed to the ground by a Miami Beach police officer in South Beach on the weekend of spring break, after being involved in a scuffle with security guards at the entrance of the city-sponsored spring break event space, as reported by the Miami Herald.

Police violence has received nationwide attention in recent years in the U.S. High-profile killings, including those of Michael Brown, Charleena Lyles, Tamir Rice and Stephon Clark, have brought the issue sustained national attention, but a lack of official data had prevented accurate estimates about the extent of the problem.

Black men in the country are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than their white counterparts, according to a new study published last year that quantified racial disparities in law enforcement violence.