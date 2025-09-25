A gunman opened fire from a rooftop at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas Wednesday, killing a detainee and critically wounding two others before fatally shooting himself, marking the second such rooftop attack in two weeks.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that shots were fired early Wednesday "indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport,” a secure and gated entryway. The detainees were in the van. No ICE personnel were injured.

The shooter was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn by a law enforcement official, who could not publicly disclose details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Investigators were seeking to determine the motive.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on social media showing a bullet found at the scene with "ANTI-ICE” written on it.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered more security at ICE facilities across the U.S., according to a post by the DHS on the social platform X.

The attack was the latest high-profile targeted killing in the U.S., coming two weeks after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed by a shooter on the roof of a building at Utah Valley University and as heightened immigration enforcement has prompted backlash against ICE agents and fear in immigrant communities.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association called the shootings "a stark reminder that behind every immigration case number is a human being deserving of dignity, safety, and respect.”

"Whether they are individuals navigating the immigration process, public servants carrying out their duties, or professionals working within the system, all deserve to be free from violence and fear,” the group said in a statement.

Authorities have given few details about the shooting and did not publicly release the names of the victims or the gunman. The FBI said it was investigating the shooting as "an act of targeted violence.”

The gunman used a bolt-action rifle, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.