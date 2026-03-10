New Mexico investigators Monday began searching Jeffrey Epstein’s former high-plains ranch, where the late financier and his associates are accused of sexually abusing women and girls, state authorities said.

Democratic-run New Mexico is acting ⁠on new information in documents released in January by the U.S. Department of Justice, including an accusation that Epstein ordered ​the bodies of two foreign girls buried in ​hills near ⁠the secluded property.

The search follows New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez's decision last month to reopen the investigation into the late sex offender's alleged criminal activities at the ranch 48 kilometers (30 miles) south of the state's capital of Santa Fe.

"The New Mexico Department of Justice will continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors, and follow the facts wherever they lead," it said in a statement.

On Monday, a Reuters witness heard dogs barking ⁠and ⁠saw a government vehicle bearing a paw-print symbol, suggesting it was carrying animals, leave the ranch. State police and a county fire and rescue vehicle were also spotted.

The Epstein files have become a persistent political problem for President Donald Trump.

New Mexico closed its previous Epstein investigation in 2019 at the request of federal authorities. There has never been a full investigation of the alleged assaults ⁠by Epstein, his partner Ghislaine Maxwell and ranch visitors.

Last month, New Mexico became the first U.S. state to launch a legislative "truth commission" to uncover possible public corruption that ​allowed Epstein to operate in secrecy at the ranch for 26 years ​before his death in 2019.

Epstein's estate sold the property in 2023 to Texas businessman Don Huffines, who renamed it ⁠San ‌Rafael Ranch.

The ‌new owners are cooperating with the investigation ⁠and granted access for the search, the ‌department said.

The Jan. 30 release of millions more files exposed Epstein's social connections with ​politicians, business people and scientists ⁠who he invited to the ranch.

Reuters/Ipsos polling shows ⁠most Americans view the Epstein case as an example of wealthy ⁠and powerful people ​rarely being held accountable.