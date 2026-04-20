U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that a new agreement under negotiation with Iran would be "far better" than the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which he again criticized as one of the worst deals for U.S. security.

"The deal that we are making with Iran will be far better than the JCPOA,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, referring to the original pact as one of the "worst" agreements ever made regarding US security.

He argued that the previous deal served as a "guaranteed road to a nuclear weapon” for Tehran, a scenario he insisted would not occur under his administration.

The U.S. president claimed that his 2018 decision to terminate the JCPOA prevented the use of nuclear weapons against Middle Eastern countries, Israel, and U.S. military bases.

He asserted that a successful "Trump" deal would ensure "peace, security, and safety" for the Middle East, Europe, America, and "everywhere else."

The remarks come ahead of potential high-level talks in Pakistan.

Trump announced on Sunday that U.S. representatives would fly to Islamabad for negotiations, though Tehran has yet to officially confirm its participation and demanded the lifting of the blockade.

Pakistan hosted the first direct high-level U.S.-Iran engagement in Islamabad on April 11-12, the first such contact since the two countries severed diplomatic ties in 1979, but the talks ended without a breakthrough.