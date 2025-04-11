Most Americans have an unfavorable view of U.S. President Donald Trump, amid declining support driven by economic concerns and his recent trade policies, a recently conducted poll said.

"Americans view Trump much less favorably personally than they did at the start of his term. 54% of Americans have a very or somewhat unfavorable view of Trump, while 43% view him favorably," according to the survey, conducted by The Economist and YouGov between April 5-8.

According to the poll, 51% of Americans disapprove of Trump's overall job performance, compared to 43% who approve - a five-point drop in one week.

The survey also showed a decline in Trump's handling of the economy, with 51% disapproving of his approach to the economy and 55% showing disapproval of how he is handling prices.

On Trump's announcement of a 10% minimum tariff on imports, the survey found that 52% disapprove of the new tariffs, and 80% believe the tariffs will increase the cost of goods.

Only 4% of Americans expect prices to go down because of the tariffs.

Asked about Trump's remarks about staying in office beyond his current term, the survey found that 52% of Americans believe Trump will try to run for a third term, despite constitutional limits.

However, only 17% say he should, and just 8% think the Constitution allows it.