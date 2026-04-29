Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a high-level phone call Wednesday focusing on Iran and Ukraine, with Moscow proposing a temporary cease-fire to coincide with World War II Victory Day next month.

Putin and Trump discussed escalating tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and the broader security situation in the Persian Gulf during a phone call initiated by the Russian side, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said the leaders paid "particular attention" to Iran, noting that Putin welcomed Trump’s decision to extend a cease-fire related to the crisis, describing it as a step that could support negotiations and help stabilize the region.

The conversation also addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine, where Putin proposed a temporary cease-fire on May 9, when Russia marks Victory Day, commemorating the end of World War II in Europe.

According to Ushakov, Putin expressed readiness to declare a truce during the anniversary celebrations, and Trump voiced support for the idea.

The call lasted nearly an hour and marked the first publicly confirmed conversation between the two leaders since March 9, when discussions similarly focused on Iran and potential diplomatic pathways regarding Ukraine.

While details of any concrete agreements remain unclear, the exchange signals renewed diplomatic engagement between Washington and Moscow amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.