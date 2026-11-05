U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio could be preparing to leave the Trump administration following Republican setbacks in the midterm elections, with allies anticipating a possible resignation as he weighs a 2028 presidential bid, Britain's The Independent reported.

"It makes complete sense for him to step down and leave the administration," a Rubio ally told the outlet, arguing that the top diplomat cannot run an effective nationwide campaign while serving in office.

Insiders said Rubio also seeks to separate his political brand from the Iran war to leave ownership of the war to U.S. President Donald Trump, pointing out that he maintained a "quieter role" on military operations despite holding statutory foreign policy authority.

Republican sources, meanwhile, suggested that up to five Cabinet members are preparing exits before the newly elected Democratic-controlled Congress convenes in January, seeking to avoid committee investigations and potential impeachment efforts.

The administration swiftly rejected the reporting. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle attacked the claims as "baseless, false conspiracy theories," declaring that Trump "has assembled a united team focused on his America First agenda."

State Department Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson also denounced the report as "completely baseless fake news from made-up anonymous 'sources'."