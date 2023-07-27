Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani admitted he spewed lies about two Georgia election workers he infamously accused of trying to rig the 2020 election for President Joe Biden.

Giuliani, the current lawyer for former President Donald Trump said that he does not contest the allegations against him made in a defamation lawsuit filed by Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss.

"(Giuliani) does not contest that ... such actionable factual statements are false," his lawyers wrote in the signed filing.

Despite the admission, Giuliani, 79, insisted that he should not be found liable because the statements "did not carry meaning that is defamatory, per se" and that they are "constitutionally protected statements or opinions."

Giuliani is for repeatedly failing to hand over information demanded by the election workers.

It remains to be seen if his latest legal strategy will satisfy the judge.

Giuliani was one of Trump’s primary mouthpieces in the weeks after the 2020 election and repeatedly spread lies about supposed fraud that could have helped Biden win.

He faces a slew of legal worries related to his efforts to help Trump overturn the election.

He has been questioned by the Atlanta grand jury over election interference in the Peach State.