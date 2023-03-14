A Russian fighter jet collided with a U.S. drone over the Black Sea, according to a statement by the U.S. military on Tuesday.

The fighter jet struck the propeller of the U.S. military "reaper" surveillance drone, forcing the U.S. to bring it down, the military said.

"Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9," said US Air Force General James Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa.

"In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash."