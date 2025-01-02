At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside an event venue in Queens, New York City, police reported.

Some 90 people were attending a party inside the private event space Wednesday evening when the shooting happened, Philip Rivera, chief of patrol for the New York Police Department (NYPD), said in a press briefing early Thursday.

"The venue was at capacity and a queue of about 15 people formed outside," Rivera said.

"Four males" then approached the venue shortly after 11 p.m. (4 a.m. GMT Thursday) and "three to four males then opened fire over 30 times in the direction of the group standing outside the event space, striking multiple victims."

At least 10 people, including teenagers, were wounded, according to Rivera.

The perpetrators were able to flee in a "light-colored sedan with out-of-state plates," Rivera said.

The NYPD has launched an investigation but is so far ruling out a terrorist motive.