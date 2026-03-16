U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said several countries are prepared to assist efforts to restore shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while claiming that Washington does not necessarily need outside support.

Speaking ahead of a lunch event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Trump repeated his call for international partners to help reopen the strategic waterway after disruptions to maritime traffic.

The president said some countries had already agreed to participate in a potential naval escort mission while others appeared less enthusiastic.

“I’d rather not say yet,” Trump said when asked which nations had agreed to join the effort, adding that “we have some that are really enthusiastic,” noting that some partners were already on their way to assist.

At the same time, Trump emphasized that the United States could secure the route on its own if necessary.

“We’re the strongest nation in the world, we have the strongest military by far in the world,” he said, adding that Washington does not necessarily need support from other countries to conduct naval escorts in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also said he had spoken with Emmanuel Macron, noting that the French leader expressed willingness to help restore safe navigation through the key maritime corridor.

The president added that Marco Rubio would soon announce the names of countries willing to assist the United States.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, serving as a gateway for a large share of global oil and energy exports.