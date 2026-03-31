U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 33%, the lowest point of his second term, according to a University of Massachusetts Amherst poll released Monday.

The survey of 1,000 respondents, conducted March 20-25, shows Trump’s approval down five points since July 2025 and 11 points from April 2025. Some 62% of Americans now disapprove of his performance as president.

According to poll directors, economic issues are the primary source of dissatisfaction. The majority of respondents said Trump is handling inflation (71%) and jobs (61%) poorly, while 64% criticized him on tariffs.

Analysts noted that economic perceptions remain the most powerful driver of presidential approval.

Support also eroded among groups critical to Trump’s 2024 victory, including men, working-class voters, and African Americans, with declines of nearly 20 points since April 2025. Moderates and independents also showed significant drops.

Foreign policy appears to be another liability, according to the poll. Nearly two-thirds of Americans said Trump is handling the war with Iran poorly and only 8% support sending ground troops, though 41% believe it is likely. While strong support remains among core MAGA voters, broader Republican backing shows signs of strain.

Immigration, once a political strength, has also become a vulnerability, with six in 10 Americans now disapproving of Trump’s approach.

Public opinion has similarly turned negative on voting rights policies and the administration’s handling of information related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite slipping approval, most Trump voters remain loyal. Eighty-three percent say they are confident in their 2024 vote, though that figure has declined, signaling potential challenges ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

"While most Republicans, and virtually all MAGA Republicans, are still standing by their man, there are some signs of erosion in support among those who returned him to the White House,” said Alexander Theodoridis, associate professor of political science at UMass Amherst and co-director of the poll.