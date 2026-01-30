U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the man shot dead by U.S. federal agents in Minneapolis last week was an "agitator and perhaps insurrectionist."

"Agitator and, perhaps, insurrectionist, Alex Pretti's stock has gone way down with the just released video of him screaming and spitting in the face of a very calm and under control ICE Officer," he posted on Truth Social.

Trump was referring to footage reportedly showing Pretti in a scuffle with federal agents 11 days before he was shot dead.