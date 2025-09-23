French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump could earn a Nobel Peace Prize only if he succeeded in ending the Gaza conflict, amid Israel's genocidal attacks on the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Macron told BFMTV in an interview from the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York that Trump "wants the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Peace Prize is only possible if you stop this conflict."

Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday told the Security Council that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is in one of its "darkest chapters" as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate.

"We are confronting one of the darkest chapters of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Guterres said at a council session on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, adding: "The Israeli military onslaught in Gaza City is compounding an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis."

Noting that countless Palestinian civilians and the remaining hostages are trapped under relentless bombardment, deprived of food, water, electricity, and medicine, Guterres said: "Famine is a reality, with the population constantly forced to move and being starved."

"To call this situation untenable and morally and legally indefensible does not begin to capture the scale of human suffering," he added.

Decrying the repeated violations of international law and U.N. resolutions that continue to be ignored, he stressed that "international humanitarian law is (being) violated. Impunity prevails. And our collective credibility is being undermined."

Guterres highlighted the regional implications of the conflict, noting that Israeli violence is spreading "from Gaza into the occupied West Bank, and beyond, including several countries in the region, and recently even Qatar."