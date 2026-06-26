U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday denounced recent drone attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz as a "foolish violation" of the ceasefire with Iran, urging respect for the truce amid fragile regional tensions.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four one way attack drones at ships,” Trump claimed on his social media platform Truth Social.

He said that while U.S. forces intercepted three drones, one struck a cargo ship, causing damage but allowing the vessel to proceed.

On Thursday, the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile off Oman, causing damage to the ship’s bridge. No casualties or environmental damage were reported.