U.S. Defense Secretary said Monday that President Donald Trump favors a negotiated settlement with Iran and urged Tehran to accept the deal on the table from Washington.

"The president has been clear to Iran: he wants a negotiated settlement. I think it would be a wise choice for them to take him up on that deal,” Pete Hegseth said during a nationwide "Arsenal of Freedom” tour stop in Bath, Maine.

Hegseth said the administration’s diplomatic preference is backed by what he described as unmatched U.S. military capabilities.

"The world saw America’s capabilities. Peace through strength, deterrence in action. We were out of Iran before Iran even knew we were there. No other country can do that,” referring to the U.S. strikes on Iran during the 12-day war last June.

The remarks came as Iran and the U.S. prepare for the next round of negotiations, which resumed in Oman on Friday after a nearly eight-month suspension.

The indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington were halted following the conflict last June, during which the U.S. targeted three key Iranian nuclear sites.