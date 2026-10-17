U.S. President Donald Trump’s growing dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is raising concerns that Kyiv could lose critical American military and intelligence support as Russia continues its war, with Washington’s efforts to curb fuel prices adding to tensions between the allies.

From threats to restrict intelligence sharing to a potential deal to import Russian diesel, a series of developments has exposed the fragility of the relationship between Kyiv and its most important ally.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Zelenskyy over Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, which he partly blames for rising energy costs.

The U.S. president has pushed Ukraine to stop targeting Russian energy infrastructure, but Zelenskyy has rejected the demand, arguing that Kyiv cannot halt its attacks while Moscow continues striking Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

The dispute intensified after disruptions to U.S.-controlled satellite internet services raised concerns about Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian missile and drone attacks, particularly as it prepares for another winter of assaults on its energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy has responded to Trump with unusually direct public criticism, accusing Washington of increasingly favoring Moscow.

His remarks have fueled fears that the deteriorating relationship could lead to further restrictions on U.S. weapons deliveries, a suspension of battlefield intelligence sharing or additional economic agreements that benefit Russia.

Despite the public confrontation, Kyiv wants to maintain contact with Trump's envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, two Ukrainian officials familiar with the discussions said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine is also seeking to preserve its diplomatic relationship with Washington.

Denys Sienik, charge d'affaires at Ukraine's embassy in Washington, said Friday that Kyiv appreciated Trump's efforts to end the war and remained willing to engage in negotiations with Russia.

Trump, meanwhile, said he would continue dealing with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I want that war to end," Trump told reporters Friday.

Former U.S. official warns of consequences

Daniel Fried, a former senior State Department official responsible for European affairs from 2005 to 2009, said it remained unclear whether Washington was making a lasting shift away from Ukraine.

He warned, however, that the fallout was undermining prospects for ending the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"It's not only a missed opportunity, it causes genuine suffering in Ukraine and encourages Putin to continue the war, so it's not cost-free," said Fried, who is now with the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank.

Trump's relationship with Zelenskyy has been strained for much of his presidency. In February 2025, Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly reprimanded the Ukrainian leader during a contentious meeting in the Oval Office.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has paused or slowed military assistance to Ukraine at various points, while allowing European allies to purchase American weapons for Kyiv.

Relations had shown signs of stabilizing before Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities became a fresh source of friction this year.

Rising fuel prices have added urgency to the dispute for Trump, whose Republican Party faces a difficult battle to retain its majorities in Congress in November's midterm elections. High gasoline and diesel costs remain a political liability for the administration, analysts say.

But experts attribute much of the increase in energy prices to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which prompted Iranian attacks on energy infrastructure and largely shut the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Frustrated with Zelenskyy, Trump turned to Moscow in an effort to increase fuel supplies and contain prices, according to a person familiar with the internal discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump said Oct. 9 that he had reached an agreement with Putin to temporarily ease sanctions on Russian fuel and import Russian diesel.

The move raised concerns that Washington could ease economic pressure on Moscow while demanding concessions from Ukraine, potentially giving the Kremlin additional revenue to sustain its war effort.

Ukraine faces immediate security risks

For Kyiv, the consequences of a breakdown in relations with Washington could be immediate.

Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine had received no advance warning from Western partners before a deadly Russian attack on the capital, underscoring concerns about the reliability of intelligence support.

American intelligence has been central to Ukraine's ability to detect incoming Russian missiles and drones, assess battlefield developments and plan military operations. A reduction in that assistance could leave Ukrainian forces less prepared to counter attacks, particularly against power plants and other critical infrastructure.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy system during previous winters, seeking to disrupt electricity and heating supplies as temperatures fall.

Trump has said Washington continues to share intelligence with Kyiv. Zelenskyy, however, told NPR that U.S. officials had warned Ukrainian commanders that intelligence support could be reduced or cut off.

Concerns deepened after Ukraine's Starshield service, the military-grade version of SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet system, was disrupted. Two U.S. officials and a Western official briefed on the matter said the disruption followed an order originating from the White House, Reuters reported Thursday.

The service has since been partially restored, but the episode highlighted Ukraine's dependence on technology controlled by American companies and potentially affected by decisions made by the Trump administration.

Satellite communications are crucial to Ukrainian military coordination, particularly on the front lines. Any prolonged interruption could complicate communications between units and undermine operational effectiveness.

That dependence also gives Trump leverage as he presses Kyiv to pursue negotiations with Moscow.

Congressional Republicans could push back

Trump's approach could face resistance from Republicans in Congress who remain supportive of Ukraine and oppose pressuring Kyiv into a settlement that favors Russia.

Some lawmakers have argued that Washington should maintain support for Ukraine rather than allow Moscow to benefit from a weakening of Western assistance.

Zelenskyy's increasingly forceful responses to Trump carry risks, particularly given Washington's influence over Ukraine's military capabilities. But he may be betting that the balance of power in Congress could shift after the November midterm elections, making it more difficult for Trump to ease sanctions on Russia or further reduce assistance to Kyiv.

That is the assessment of Brett Bruen, a former foreign policy adviser in the Obama administration who heads the Global Situation Room consultancy.

Bruen said Zelenskyy understood the risks of confronting Trump but appeared less intimidated by the president's threats than during earlier clashes.

"Zelenskyy knows who he's dealing with," he said. "Trump's threats don't have the same kind of effect as they did when JD Vance tried to shame him in the Oval Office."