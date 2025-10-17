U.S. President Donald Trump signaled that he's not ready to agree to sell Ukraine the Tomahawk missile system, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Trump has the momentum to stop the Russia-Ukraine war, now that there is a cease-fire in Gaza.

At the start of the talks, Zelenskyy congratulated Trump over landing last week's ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza and said Trump now has "momentum" to stop the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"President Trump now has a big chance to finish this war," Zelenskyy added.

In recent days, Trump has shown an openness to selling Ukraine long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, even as Putin warned that such a move would further strain the U.S.-Russian relationship.

But following Thursday's call with Putin, Trump appeared to downplay the prospects of Ukraine getting the missiles, which have a range of about 995 miles (1,600 kilometers.)

"We need Tomahawks for the United States of America too," Trump said. "We have a lot of them, but we need them. I mean, we can't deplete our country."

Zelenskyy had been seeking the weapons, which would allow Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russian territory and target key military sites, energy facilities and critical infrastructure. Zelenskyy has argued that the potential for such strikes would help compel Putin to take Trump's calls for direct negotiations to end the war more seriously.

But Putin warned Trump during the call that supplying Kyiv with the Tomahawks "won't change the situation on the battlefield, but would cause substantial damage to the relationship between our countries," according to Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that talk of providing Tomahawks had already served a purpose by pushing Putin into talks. "The conclusion is that we need to continue with strong steps. Strength can truly create momentum for peace," Sybiha said on the social platform X late Thursday.

Trump greeted Zelenskyy as the two briefly posed for the cameras and went inside. The meeting comes a day after Trump threw Zelenskyy a curveball by announcing a fresh summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.