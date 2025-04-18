U.S. President Donald Trump is on the verge of abandoning his effort to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, unless there’s a swift and visible path toward a deal, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday.

“We’re not going to drag this out for weeks,” Rubio told reporters after high-level talks in Paris with European and Ukrainian leaders. “We’re talking days – either we see movement, or we walk.”

Trump, who once vowed to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of retaking the Oval Office, has shifted expectations. Now, officials are eyeing a deal by late spring – if at all.

Despite frustration in Washington, this week’s diplomatic blitz produced a glimmer of hope.

For the first time, European powers joined the U.S. and Ukraine in face-to-face negotiations over Trump’s proposed peace framework. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team described the Paris talks as “constructive and positive.” Rubio called the reception “encouraging.”

Behind the scenes, there was more movement. Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. expects to sign a long-sought deal with Kyiv next week granting access to Ukraine’s vast mineral resources.

A similar pact collapsed in February following a tense Oval Office clash between Trump, Zelenskiy, and Vice President JD Vance.

After the Paris summit, Rubio reached out to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, briefing him on what he called “elements” of the peace blueprint.

He confirmed security guarantees – a sticking point in any potential settlement – were raised but remained vague on details.

“There’s a way to resolve that,” Rubio said. “But we have larger hurdles to clear, and we’re trying to assess if those gaps can realistically be narrowed – quickly.”

The U.S. is weary of slow-moving diplomacy. Rubio’s sharp tone suggests Trump is pivoting his focus elsewhere, particularly with other pressing global crises brewing.

While no one expects a peace agreement to materialize overnight, Rubio made clear the clock is ticking: “We need to know if this is even doable in the near-term. If not, we’re out.”

France, a key player in the talks, offered no immediate comment through its presidency or foreign ministry.