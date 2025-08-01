U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he has ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed near Russia in response to threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

“I have directed two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate areas, in case these reckless and provocative remarks prove to be more than words,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances."

The Kremlin recently pushed back Trump's ultimatom, with a top Putin lieutenant warning Trump against "playing the ultimatum game with Russia."

"Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran," former President Dmitry Medvedev, who is deputy head of the country’s Security Council, wrote on social platform X.

"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step toward war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country," Medvedev said.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor, the Kremlin has warned Kyiv's Western backers that their involvement could end up broadening the war to NATO countries.