U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he has ordered the U.S. Navy to "shoot and kill" any boats placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, warning there would be no hesitation in responding to such threats.

"I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be ... that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation," Trump said in a social media post.

"Additionally, our mine 'sweepers' are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!"

The remarks came one week after Trump said Tehran "has removed, or is removing, all sea mines."

After the U.S. and Israel began attacking Iran on Feb. 28, Iran responded by effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to attack any vessels that did not obtain its permission to transit the waterway.

Tehran also suggested it had laid mines, though it never confirmed such an operation.

The blockade caused major disruptions to global trade, sending energy prices soaring and sparking frantic measures to prevent fuel shortages.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has been a major sticking point in negotiations to end the war after a two-week cease-fire began on April 8.

Days later, the U.S. implemented a blockade affecting ships coming from or heading to Iranian ports, as Washington tries to cut Tehran off from key revenue streams.

Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire on Tuesday, but the U.S. blockade remains in place.