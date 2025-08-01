President Donald Trump is embarking on one of the largest White House construction projects in more than a century: a massive new ballroom designed to host official receptions and grand state events.

The 79-year-old president and former real estate mogul will personally fund the $200 million project alongside private donors, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday.

“For 150 years, presidents, administrations and White House staff have longed for a large event space on the White House complex,” Leavitt said during a press briefing, describing the project as a long-overdue addition.

The new ballroom, set to cover more than 8,000 square meters (90,000 square feet), will accommodate up to 650 seated guests. Officials described it as a “state-of-the-art venue” that will preserve the historic character of the executive mansion.

“There’s never been a president that was good at ballrooms,” Trump told reporters with a grin. “I’m good at building things, and we’ll get it done quickly and on time. It’ll be beautiful.”

Construction timelines have not yet been released, but Leavitt said planning is already underway.

Work on the ballroom – one of Trump’s long-held ambitions – will begin in September and is expected to be completed “well before” the end of his second term in January 2029, Leavitt said.

The ballroom is expected to host grand state dinners for visiting foreign heads of state. Until now, such events have typically been held in large tents erected on the White House grounds.

A model of the ballroom presented by the administration shows a white structure with tall windows and a facade reminiscent of the main White House building, complete with stately columns. It will replace the East Wing, which currently houses the offices of the first lady.

Trump, known for his opulent taste, has also redecorated the Oval Office with gold accents – from the stars encircling the presidential seal on the ceiling to gilded statues on the fireplace mantel.

The project is shaping up to be the most significant architectural addition at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. since President Theodore Roosevelt’s expansion at the start of the 20th century.

President Harry S. Truman oversaw major renovations between 1948 and 1952, though without altering the White House’s external structure.

Trump has long expressed his desire to build a White House ballroom inspired by his luxury properties. On Thursday, he praised a new ballroom – named after himself – at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, one of several Trump family properties.

The design will also draw influence from the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which has served as the blueprint for several changes to the White House under Trump’s presidency.

He recently ordered the Rose Garden lawn removed and replaced with paved stone, citing Mar-a-Lago’s outdoor patios as inspiration. The garden has traditionally hosted official events and press briefings.

Two oversized American flags now fly over the White House, which has served as the residence and workplace of U.S. presidents since 1800.