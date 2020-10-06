U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would participate in a second presidential debate next week, despite receiving a coronavirus diagnosis.

"I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 15, in Miami. It will be great!" Trump tweeted.

His remark was made one day after his campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh, told CNN that "it is the president's intention to debate."

The debate is scheduled to take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.

Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has raised doubts about what will come next in the remaining two debates.

A third debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trump, 74, said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus, hours after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides – who traveled with him as recently as Wednesday – tested positive for COVID-19.

He left Walter Reed Medical Center Monday and will continue treatment at the White House.