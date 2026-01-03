President Donald Trump said Saturday that U.S. forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after launching a "large scale strike" on the South American country.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump said on Truth Social.

"This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement."

Trump added that he would give a news conference at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where he is nearing the end of a two-week Christmas and New Year's vacation.

In a brief phone interview with The New York Times, Trump hailed the "brilliant" operation.

"A lot of good planning and lot of great, great troops and great people," the paper quoted Trump as saying.

Trump's stunning announcement follows months of steadily mounting U.S. military and economic pressure on leftist leader Maduro and his country's oil-export-dependent economy.

The U.S. president said in December "it would be smart for (Maduro)" to step down and has also said that the Venezuelan leader's "days are numbered."

Trump's claim of Maduro's capture comes two days after Maduro attempted to engage with Trump, offering cooperation on fighting drug trafficking and illegal migration.

Trump has given differing arguments for his campaign against Venezuela, including the claim that the country is a major drug exporter to the United States and that Venezuela seized U.S. oil interests.

The Republican leader has not explicitly called for Maduro's ouster but the U.S. government, along with many European nations, does not recognize the Venezuelan leader's legitimacy.

A huge naval and aerial presence has been established in the Caribbean, including the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and other warships.

U.S. forces have seized two tankers at sea as part of an oil blockade on Venezuela and killed more than 100 people in aerial strikes to destroy small boats accused of drug trafficking.

Trump told reporters on Monday that the United States had hit and destroyed a docking area for alleged Venezuelan drug boats, in what was the first known strike on Venezuelan soil of the campaign.