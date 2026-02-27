U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “not happy” with Iran but expected negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program to continue on Friday.

Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, Trump said he wants to make a deal with Iran but ⁠reiterated ⁠that Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

Talks over Tehran's nuclear program continued this week amid a massive U.S. military buildup in the region. Trump ⁠said he does not want to use military force in ​Iran but sometimes you have to.

Mediator ​Oman sent its foreign minister ⁠to Washington on ‌Friday ‌for discussions on ⁠the issue ‌with U.S. Vice President JD ​Vance, according to ⁠a source familiar ⁠with the matter.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will make a quick trip to Israel early next week, the State Department said, as tensions between the United States and Iran remain high after their latest nuclear talks and American forces gather in the region.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel had earlier urged staff who want to leave to depart, joining other nations in encouraging people to leave the region and signaling that U.S. military action might be imminent. The announcement of Rubio's visit could indicate a longer timeline for any potential strike.