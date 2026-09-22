Trump says US could reach Iran deal after November midterms
by Agencies
ISTANBULSep 22, 2026 - 5:49 pm GMT+3
Edited By Nurbanu Tanrıkulu Kızıl
by Agencies
Sep 22, 2026 5:49 pm
Edited By Nurbanu Tanrıkulu Kızıl
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he believes the United States will reach a deal with Iran after November’s midterm elections, telling the United Nations that an agreement could follow the vote.
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