The U.S. and Poland are making substantial progress toward establishing an American Army base in the country, President Donald Trump said Thursday, adding that its location could be announced soon.

Trump credited Polish President Karol Nawrocki with advancing the effort and described the potential base as a major development in the U.S.-Polish alliance.

"Great News! Thanks to the bold leadership of my friend, Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland, major progress is being made toward establishing a U.S. Army base in Poland.

"If this happens, the location will be announced very soon. This will be a historic step for our Great U.S./Polish Alliance," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Poland has ​been pushing for ​a bigger allied ⁠presence ‌on NATO's ‌eastern flank ⁠after ‌Russia's invasion ​of neighboring Ukraine in ⁠2022.