U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday cast doubt on the prospects of a deal with Iran, despite claiming Tehran is eager to negotiate, as the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war drives mounting casualties, regional instability and military escalation.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump described Iran as a capable negotiating actor but questioned whether Washington is prepared to reach an agreement at this stage.

His remarks come as tensions continue to intensify following joint U.S. and Israeli strikes launched in late February, which triggered a series of retaliatory attacks by Iran across the region. Iranian drone and missile strikes have targeted Israel as well as Gulf states hosting American military assets.

The conflict has taken a heavy human toll, with thousands reported dead across multiple countries and millions displaced, particularly in Iran and Lebanon. U.S. forces have also suffered casualties, while Washington is reportedly preparing additional troop deployments, raising the possibility of a broader ground role.

Global economic concerns are also mounting as Iran tightens control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments. Disruptions in maritime traffic have added pressure to already volatile markets.

Despite earlier suggestions that a cease-fire could be within reach, Trump urged Tehran to move quickly toward serious negotiations, indicating frustration with stalled diplomatic efforts and Iran’s rejection of key proposals.

Meanwhile, Trump said Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, currently facing charges in the United States, could be subject to further legal action, hinting at additional geopolitical tensions beyond the Middle East crisis.

With no clear diplomatic breakthrough and military operations ongoing, uncertainty continues to grow over whether the conflict will widen further or shift toward negotiations.