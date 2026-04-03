U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply escalated his rhetoric on the war in Iran, warning that Washington has “not even started” targeting what remains of the country’s infrastructure, as a widening conflict threatens global energy flows and pushes the region toward a deeper crisis.

Nearly five weeks after a joint U.S.-Israeli air campaign began on Feb. 28, the war has evolved from a targeted offensive into a multi-front confrontation stretching across the Gulf. Diplomatic channels, largely conducted through intermediaries, have yielded little progress, while financial markets and oil supplies remain under sustained pressure.

Trump’s latest remarks point to a potential expansion of strikes beyond military targets.

In a series of posts, he suggested bridges and power plants could be next, framing the campaign as far from complete.

His comments followed a U.S. strike on the B1 bridge linking Tehran to Karaj, a major infrastructure project nearing completion.

Iranian state media reported at least eight fatalities and nearly 100 injuries.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, rejected the strategy, saying attacks on civilian infrastructure would neither weaken Iran’s resolve nor force concessions.

Iranian outlets also reported a drone strike on a Red Crescent warehouse in Bushehr province, raising concerns about the expanding scope of targets and the growing risk to humanitarian operations.

Widening battlefield

The conflict has quickly spilled beyond Iran’s borders, with retaliatory strikes hitting energy and security infrastructure across the Gulf.

Kuwait said drones struck its Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, triggering fires at operational units, while Saudi Arabia reported intercepting multiple drones aimed at its territory.

Iranian military officials claimed their air defenses downed a second U.S. F-35 fighter jet over central Iran, though U.S. authorities have not confirmed the loss.

The claim, if verified, would mark a significant escalation in direct military engagement.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery and regional reports suggest repeated strikes on strategic coastal and port locations, including activity near Qeshm island, underscoring the growing importance of maritime control in the conflict.

Legal and ethical pressure builds

The conduct of the war is drawing increasing scrutiny.

More than 100 American legal scholars have warned that both battlefield actions and public statements by U.S. officials raise serious concerns under international humanitarian law.

Their letter cited Trump’s earlier comment suggesting strikes could be carried out “just for fun,” along with remarks from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissing traditional rules of engagement.

Reports of so-called “double tap” strikes, where the same location is hit again after emergency responders arrive, have intensified concerns about potential violations involving protected civilians.

Strait of Hormuz choke point

At the center of the crisis is the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil transit corridor, through which roughly 20% of global supply normally flows.

Iran has effectively restricted access to the waterway, targeting vessels and signaling it can shut down traffic in response to continued attacks.

The disruption has already sent oil prices surging and injected volatility into global markets. While some Asian markets showed signs of stabilization, the broader outlook remains uncertain as supply chains strain under reduced oil flows.

Efforts to reopen the corridor have so far fallen short. A British-led meeting of roughly 40 countries produced no actionable plan, reflecting divisions over how to secure the route without triggering further escalation.

The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on a Bahrain-backed resolution aimed at safeguarding commercial shipping. China has made clear it opposes any authorization of force, with its envoy Fu Cong warning such a move would legitimize escalation and carry serious consequences.

Iran, for its part, has proposed a new framework requiring ships to obtain permits in coordination with Oman, effectively asserting control over transit. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas dismissed the proposal, saying international law does not allow countries to charge for passage through international waterways.

Mounting global consequences

Beyond the battlefield, the war’s economic and humanitarian toll is accelerating.

Fuel shortages are tightening supply across parts of Asia, with Europe expected to face similar pressure if disruptions persist.

U.N. agencies warn that a prolonged crisis could trigger a broader cost-of-living shock, particularly in vulnerable regions such as Africa.

On the ground, the human cost continues to climb.

Thousands have been killed and tens of thousands injured since the conflict began, overwhelming medical systems and straining aid networks.

Relief organizations warn that critical supplies are running low as demand surges.

Despite repeated strikes on their territory, Gulf states have largely refrained from direct military retaliation, seeking to avoid a wider regional war that could prove far more destructive.

Trump has continued to press Iran to negotiate, insisting a deal remains within reach and pointing to the scale of destruction as leverage. Tehran has denied seeking a cease-fire under current conditions, leaving the conflict locked in a cycle of escalation with no clear off-ramp.