U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Russia has 10 days to end the fighting in Ukraine or face new sanctions.

"Ten days from today," Trump told reporters when asked what the exact deadline would be.

Trump, who first announced on Monday that he was shortening his initial 50-day deadline for action from Moscow, said he had not heard a response from Russia.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump also said he was not worried about the potential impact of Russian sanctions on the oil market or prices, saying the U.S. would boost domestic oil production to offset any impact.

The move meant Trump wants peace efforts to make progress by Aug. 8.

Trump has repeatedly rebuked Putin for talking about ending the war but continuing to bombard Ukrainian civilians. But the Kremlin hasn't changed its tactics.

"I'm disappointed in President Putin," Trump said during a visit to Scotland.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Russia is determined to achieve its goals in Ukraine, though he said Moscow has "taken note" of Trump's announcement and is committed to seeking a peaceful solution.