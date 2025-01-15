U.S. President-elect Donald Trump praised the ceasefire agreement and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, finalized just five days before his return to power.

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!" Trump said on his Truth Social network before there was any official announcement from outgoing President Joe Biden's White House.

The White House previously expressed cautious optimism, stating that a deal to end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages is "possible" before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

For over a year, Hamas has expressed its readiness to finalize a deal and even agreed in May 2024 to a proposal by Biden. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew from the agreement, introducing new conditions, including the continuation of military operations in Gaza and refusing to withdraw troops, while Hamas insisted on a full cessation of hostilities and an Israeli military withdrawal.

Critics, including Israeli opposition parties and the families of captives, have accused Netanyahu of obstructing an agreement to protect his political position.

Hard-line ministers in Netanyahu's coalition, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have threatened to leave the government and topple it if a cease-fire is accepted.