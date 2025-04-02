In just 10 weeks, Donald Trump has exercised presidential authority unprecedentedly, leveraging power against perceived adversaries in business, politics, the media and allied nations.

His administration has pushed for the arrest and deportation of student protesters, withheld federal funds from universities, marginalized law firms linked to his political opponents and pressured journalists. Trump has also dramatically downsized the federal government, purging officials he views as obstacles.

Central to his approach is the aggressive use of executive orders to target opponents like never before. Lawsuits, public threats and federal funding leverage have become tools to assert control.

"What unites all these efforts is Trump’s desire to shut down every potential source of resistance to the MAGA agenda and his power," said Peter Shane, a law professor at New York University.

The rapid and sweeping nature of Trump’s actions has caught Democrats, unions, corporate leaders and legal professionals off guard.

While some institutions have fought back, others have capitulated or are still weighing their response. Several of his measures face legal challenges, with some judges attempting to slow him down. Trump’s allies argue he is simply fulfilling his campaign promises.

"He’s laid out these broad battle lines, whether with people he thinks have tried to ruin him personally or those he believes threaten Western civilization," said Republican strategist Scott Jennings, an adviser to Sen. Mitch McConnell. "Everything he said he would do, he’s doing."

Beyond politics, Trump is reshaping American governance, aiming for an all-powerful executive branch. With Congress under his party’s control and a conservative-leaning Supreme Court, Trump faces fewer checks than any modern predecessor.

Trump has exerted pressure daily, using the authority of law enforcement and regulatory agencies. The strategy has paid off, forcing concessions from entities such as Columbia University, major law firms and corporations like Meta and Disney.

More than 20 of the nation’s largest firms, including Goldman Sachs, Google and PepsiCo, have scaled back diversity programs in response to Trump’s opposition.

Some law firms struck deals with the administration to protect access to government facilities and retain security clearances, while others have sued in defiance of Trump’s orders.

His executive actions have also facilitated mass deportations, imposed tariffs on trading partners and restructured federal agencies.

The administration has sued major media corporations, silenced Voice of America, taken control of the Kennedy Center and sought to restrict the Smithsonian Institution’s role in documenting history.

Trump’s international maneuvers have included pressuring Ukraine’s leadership with a mineral-rights deal under the implicit threat of withdrawing U.S. support in the war against Russia. He has also threatened Denmark over Greenland, hinted at annexing Canada and suggested retaking the Panama Canal.

Mark Zaid, a Washington lawyer representing whistleblowers, said Trump’s executive orders are unlike anything he has seen in 30 years.

"Executive orders have never been designed to specifically target individuals or non-government actors for retaliation or retribution," Zaid said. The White House defends its approach, arguing that traditional methods have failed.

"Unconventional is precisely what the American people voted for,” said White House spokesman Harrison Fields. “The president is committed to upending the entrenched bureaucracy."

During his first term, Trump faced roadblocks, including a federal probe into Russian interference and resistance from within his administration. Now, with those hurdles gone, he has become more adept at using executive power.

“He knows how to pull the levers of power this time, more so than last time,” said Republican strategist Rina Shah.

Leveraging federal power

Trump has wielded federal funding as a pressure tool, as seen in his dealings with Columbia University. He has also used litigation as a weapon, forcing companies like Disney and Meta into settlements.

CBS News, another lawsuit target, faces pressure to settle because its parent company, Paramount, seeks regulatory approval for a merger with Skydance Media.

However, not all institutions have acquiesced. Many of Trump’s initiatives, particularly government downsizing efforts, are stalled in federal court.

In the past two weeks, judges have ruled against his deportation policies, actions against law firms and plans to eliminate agencies.

Trump and his allies have responded by calling for the impeachment of judges who oppose his agenda, drawing rare criticism from Chief Justice John Roberts.

Walter Olson, a senior fellow at the libertarian CATO Institute, said Trump’s legal maneuvers resemble tactics seen in authoritarian regimes.

"Clipping the wings of law firms and the courts,” Olson said, “is the behavior of an autocrat."