Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was attacked with a gun while addressing supporters from the podium at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Less than a day after the attack on Trump, who was injured in his right ear, T-shirts depicting the moment of the attack were on sale.

T-shirts with photos of Donald Trump's assassination were sold on websites for $20.

A statuette depicting Donald Trump, former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate in the U.S. elections, with a bloody face, Naples, Italy, July 17, 2024. (AA Photo)

This time, Trump's image immediately after the attack has been sculpted in Italy.

Statuettes depicting Trump with his bloody face after an assassination attempt in Naples have been offered for sale to tourists.

In San Gregorio Armeno, where small figurines and tourist items are sold, Trump's bodyguards surrounding him during the assassination were depicted with blood running down his face.