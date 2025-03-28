With U.S. Vice President JD Vance heading to Greenland this Friday, the spotlight once again falls on President Donald Trump’s controversial stance: his insistence on the U.S. taking control of the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance (R), with his wife Usha Vance, speaks at Vantage Plastics in Bay City, Michigan, U.S., March 14, 2025. AFP Photo)

This new chapter in the long-standing geopolitical saga raises questions about the island’s future and its vital significance to the U.S.

Why is Greenland valuable?

Greenland’s location and resources play a pivotal role in U.S. strategic interests. Situated along the shortest route between Europe and North America, it is crucial for the U.S. ballistic missile warning system.

Washington seeks to expand its military presence on the island, including installing radars to monitor Russian naval movements in the waters between Greenland, Iceland, and Britain – an essential gateway for Russian nuclear submarines.

Greenland’s abundant mineral wealth, including oil, natural gas and rare earth minerals, adds another layer of appeal.

These resources are increasingly vital to power the next generation of U.S. technology.

Despite its potential, however, U.S. investment in Greenland's mining sector has been minimal, with Australian, Canadian and British companies taking the lead.

What’s the U.S. presence in Greenland?

The U.S. maintains a military foothold at Pituffik Air Base in Greenland’s northwest, a facility established under a 1951 agreement with Denmark.

This agreement granted the U.S. the right to build military bases and move freely within Greenland, with Denmark notified of any military actions.

Historically, Denmark has allowed U.S. presence due to its limited ability to defend Greenland and because of U.S. security guarantees through NATO.

Current status of Greenland

A former colony of Denmark, Greenland formally became part of Denmark in 1953, and its status is governed by the Danish Constitution.

In 2009, Greenland gained significant self-governing powers, including the right to pursue full independence through a referendum.

This new autonomy allows the island’s parliament, Inatsisartut, to initiate talks with Denmark regarding independence.

However, such a decision would require not only Greenlandic approval but also ratification by Denmark’s Parliament.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of Greenland's pro-business Democrats, advocates for gradual independence, stressing the need for a broad coalition government to counter U.S. aspirations to control the island.

This reflects the growing internal push for autonomy amid external pressures from the U.S.

What do the islanders want?

Relations between Greenland and Denmark have been strained, particularly after revelations about Denmark’s colonial mistreatment of Greenlanders.

However, Trump’s push to acquire the island has prompted Denmark to accelerate efforts to improve relations with Greenland.

A view of houses, Nuuk, Greenland, March 27, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Despite support for independence from many of Greenland’s 57,000 inhabitants, the timing and consequences of such a move remain a divisive issue.

While some favor breaking free from Denmark, there’s widespread concern about the impact on living standards and fears of becoming subject to a new colonial power – this time, the U.S.

Greenland’s economy heavily relies on fishing, accounting for over 95% of exports, and Denmark’s annual subsidies, which cover roughly half of the island’s public budget.

With Denmark spending nearly $1 billion each year to support Greenland, its inhabitants remain divided about the prospect of full independence.

Greenland’s politicians have expressed interest in fostering closer ties with the U.S., particularly in trade and cooperation.

However, outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede has firmly stated that Greenland is "not for sale" and that its future should be determined solely by its people.

What if Greenland becomes independent?

If Greenland pursues full independence, it could seek a "free association" with the U.S. similar to the arrangement with the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Palau.

Under such a deal, Greenland would replace Danish subsidies with U.S. support and protection in exchange for military rights, potentially creating a new, mutually beneficial relationship.

However, experts argue that Trump’s proposal to buy Greenland is a fundamental misunderstanding of international law, specifically the principle of self-determination, which grants people the right to choose their political status.

Ulrik Pram Gad, a senior researcher on Greenland, argues that the U.S. is misinterpreting the island’s sovereignty and the desires of its people.

Denmark’s response

When Trump first proposed purchasing Greenland during his presidency, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen labeled it "absurd."

Since Trump’s renewed interest in the island, Frederiksen has reiterated that while Denmark seeks close cooperation with the U.S., Greenland’s future must be determined by its own people.

She also condemned the "unacceptable pressure" the U.S. is exerting on Greenland, vowing that Denmark would resist such actions.