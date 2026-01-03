Türkiye called for restraint Saturday as it weighed on the situation in Venezuela, insisting Ankara places importance on stability there and on the peace and well-being of the Venezuelan people.

"In order to prevent the current situation from leading to adverse consequences for regional and international security, we call on all parties to act with restraint," said the country's Foreign Ministry in a statement following U.S. strikes on Venezuelan soil and the reported capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro.

Stating that Ankara is "closely" following recent developments in Venezuela, the statement expressed Türkiye's readiness to help solve the crisis there within the framework of international law.

"In this process, our Embassy in Caracas continues uninterrupted communication and necessary coordination with our citizens in the country," it concluded.

Earlier, Venezuela’s government accused the U.S. of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states and declared ‌a national ‌emergency.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. had conducted a "large-scale" strike, adding that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country.

The attacks came after months of tension with the U.S., which accused Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. Maduro denied being a cartel leader and had expressed readiness to hold talks.