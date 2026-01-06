The U.N. human rights office warned Tuesday that the recent U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro undermined international law, warning against actions that threaten states' territorial integrity.

U.S. forces ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a surprise operation over the weekend. He faces four criminal charges in the U.S., including narco-terrorism, and Maduro's vice president has been sworn in as interim president.

"UN High Commissioner for Human Rights is deeply worried about the situation in Venezuela following the United States of America's military operation over the weekend," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

"It is clear that the operation undermined a fundamental principle of international law – that States must not threaten or use force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state," she added.

"The U.S. has justified its intervention on the grounds of the Venezuelan Government's longstanding and appalling human rights record, but accountability for human rights violations cannot be achieved by unilateral military intervention in violation of international law. The people of Venezuela deserve accountability through a fair, victim-centred process," the rights office said.

Citing continued violations of Venezuelans' rights, the statement warned that the current instability and further militarization resulting from the U.S. intervention could worsen the situation.

"The High Commissioner calls on the U.S. and the Venezuelan authorities, as well as the international community, to ensure full respect for international law, including human rights," the office underscored.

It also reiterated that Venezuela's future must be determined by its people, "with full respect for their human rights, including the right to self-determination, and sovereignty over their lives and their resources."

The head of the U.N. rights office, Volker Türk, in a separate statement, said the U.S. operation undermines a fundamental principle of international law: "States must not use force to pursue their territorial claims or political demands."

"Venezuelan society needs healing and the country's future must be decided by its people," he said on X social media.

On Jan. 3, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military action on Venezuela resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, also pledging to assert American control over the country for the time being, with U.S. troops if necessary.

Maduro and Flores are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and were brought before US Judge Alvin Hellerstein in New York on Monday, where the duo pleaded not guilty to U.S. federal charges tied to drug trafficking and alleged cooperation with gangs designated as terrorist organizations.