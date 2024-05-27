The U.S., which has been financially and militarily funding Israel's genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, said it urges Israel to take "every precaution possible to protect civilians" after its airstrikes targeted a tent camp where Palestinians had sought refuge from months of attacks, killing 45 people early Monday.

Reiterating its support for Israel's "right" to target Hamas, a National Security Spokesman said that the U.S. has been clear that Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians.

"We are actively engaging the IDF and partners on the ground to assess what happened, and understand that the IDF is conducting an investigation."

The U.S. has been criticized for its unconditional support of Israel's ongoing massacres in Gaza, while the Joe Biden administration occasionally warns Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu without any concrete action to stop them.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration said it does not view Israel's killings of Palestinians in Gaza as genocide, ignoring global outrage over U.S. complicity and support for Israel's massacres.

Biden, who is running for reelection this year, has faced heavy criticism from his own supporters domestically for his support of Israel; some of those critics have accused Israel of committing genocide. University students, who have been holding protests against U.S. policies, have called Biden "genocide Joe" for his complicity in genocide. More than 35,000 Palestinians in Gaza were killed in Israel's attacks, and vital infrastructure, including hospitals, was destroyed, amid an ongoing blockade that prevents critical humanitarian aid from reaching starving Palestinians.