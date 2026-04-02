Multiple U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Iran is currently unwilling to enter meaningful negotiations to end the war, even as Washington warns of potential threats to American-linked sites across the Middle East.

According to The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, recent intelligence assessments indicate Tehran is not prepared to engage in substantive diplomacy, signaling a continued hardline stance amid ongoing conflict.

US embassy in Kuwait warns of potential threats to American universities across Middle East

Meanwhile, the U.S. embassy in Kuwait warned Wednesday of potential threats from Iran and Iran-aligned militias targeting locations were Americans are present, including U.S. universities across the Middle East.

In a security alert, the embassy said that "Iran and its aligned militias may intend to target universities in Kuwait," adding that Tehran has "specifically threatened American universities across the Middle East."

The embassy said it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and will continue to provide updates to help US citizens make informed decisions about their safety.

It noted that commercial flights out of Kuwait are currently not operating due to the ongoing threat of missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks, adding there are no changes to departure options or shelter in place guidance or mission operations.

In light of reports of threats against locations where American citizens may be present and with the continued availability of overland transport options, the embassy said it does not plan to organize additional evacuation buses at this time.

It urged US citizens to strongly consider departing Kuwait via overland routes to Saudi Arabia, where commercial flights are available, if they believe it is safe to do so.

The embassy stressed the need for a valid passport and visa to enter Saudi Arabia, noting that passports should have at least six months' validity beyond the travel date.

It added that passengers booked on Kuwait Airways flights departing from Dammam Airport must report to Al Khiran Mall to complete check-in procedures 24 hours before departure, after which they will be transported by bus to the airport in Saudi Arabia.

Passengers booked on Jazeera Airways flights departing from Al-Qaisumah Airport must report to the International Fairgrounds in Mishref (Hall 8) at least 17 hours before departure to complete check-in procedures before being transported by bus to the airport.

The embassy also noted that several companies offer overland transportation between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, either by bus or private vehicle, but said it does not endorse any specific company.

If not departing, the embassy advised U.S. citizens to shelter in place in secure locations within their homes or other buildings, stay away from windows and ensure adequate supplies of food, water, medications and other essentials.

It also announced the suspension of all routine consular services at its Kuwait City mission while continuing to provide emergency assistance through a 24/7 task force.

The embassy urged US citizens to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates, maintain communication with family and friends and ensure that travel documents are up to date and accessible.

It also called on them to avoid protests and demonstrations, maintain a low profile, remain aware of their surroundings, follow local authorities' instructions and monitor official channels for guidance in case of an attack.

The embassy stressed the importance of staying away from debris in the event of an attack, following news outlets for official guidance, keeping mobile phones charged and having emergency numbers readily available.

Since Feb. 28, the US and Israel have been carrying out attacks on Iran, leaving thousands dead and injured, according to official sources.

Iran has responded by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and targeting what it says are US bases and interests in several countries in the region.