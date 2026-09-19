U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington had reached what he called an "infinite" agreement with Denmark granting the United States control over Greenland's security while preventing foreign adversaries from establishing bases on the Arctic island.

"I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"From now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval."

While gaining ​independence from Denmark remains consistently popular ⁠in Greenland, Danish polling in January 2025 showed that 85% of Greenlanders opposed joining America. That month, Trump said the U.S. needed to control Greenland. He has since said that if the U.S. doesn’t occupy the island then China or Russia will. Both Beijing and Moscow have dismissed the claims. The president’s repeated comments about acquiring Greenland - and his refusal to rule out military force to do so - sparked months of tension between the U.S., Greenland and Denmark, and more broadly within the NATO alliance. Ultimately, Trump backed off and the issue moved to a diplomatic track. In March, a U.S. general told a Senate committee the administration was negotiating new bases in Greenland.