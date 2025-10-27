U.S. immigration authorities have detained British journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi, a prominent critic of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Hamdi's visa has been revoked and plans are under way to deport him, said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a post on X Sunday.

"Those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country," she added.

Hamdi was on a speaking tour in the United States when he was apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials at San Francisco Airport on Sunday morning, according to a statement by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

"Abducting a prominent British Muslim journalist and political commentator on a speaking tour in the United States because he dared to criticize the Israeli government's genocide is a blatant affront to free speech," CAIR said, adding that it would provide legal assistance to Hamdi.

The Muslim Council of Britain called on the British government to provide Hamdi with diplomatic assistance. "Press freedom cannot be selective," the association wrote on X.

Hamdi has appeared as an analyst and commentator on British TV networks. CAIR on Sunday called for his release and accused the Trump administration of detaining him over his criticism of the Israeli government.

Reuters was unable to reach Hamdi. CAIR's deputy director, Edward Ahmed Mitchell, said Hamdi had previously denied supporting terrorist groups and that the organization's lawyers had been unable to reach him by Sunday evening.

"Abducting a prominent British Muslim journalist and political commentator on a speaking tour in the United States because he dared to criticize the Israeli government's genocide is a blatant affront to free speech," CAIR said in a statement.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer on Sunday took credit for Hamdi's arrest. Since January, the Trump administration has pursued a sweeping crackdown on immigration, including increasing social media vetting, revoking visas for people it claims praised the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and deporting student visa and green card holders who have voiced support for Palestinians and criticized Israel's conduct in the Gaza war.