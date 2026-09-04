The U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust division was ordered this week to suspend cooperation with the Canadian government as a trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa intensifies, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing internal emails.

Such a ​U.S. action ⁠would mark the latest escalation in a feud between the neighboring nations, who have been close allies for decades, but have been at odds over trade and other issues since Donald Trump returned to the White House in early 2025. An ongoing trade spat has spawned tariffs on tens ⁠of ⁠billions of dollars in cross-border trade.

Trump has frequently suggested Canada should be an American state, and last week ordered Lake Ontario renamed "Lake America" for U.S. federal government purposes, a distinction that does not affect what Canada or anyone else calls the lake.

Lynda Marshall, ⁠chief of the antitrust division's international section, ordered officials in an email Wednesday to stop all cooperation on ​cases and engagement on policy issues with Canadian authorities, ​without providing a reason for the directive, the report said.

On Friday, section ⁠chiefs ‌in ‌the division were also asked ⁠in another email to provide ‌lists detailing areas of cooperation with Canada by the ​end of the ⁠day, the Journal added.

The White ⁠House, the DOJ and the Canadian ⁠government did not immediately ​respond to requests for comment.