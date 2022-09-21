Washington pledges support for the expansion of the U.N. Security Council for better representation of areas including Africa and Latin America, U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

"The United States supports increasing the number of both permanent and non-permanent representatives of the council," Biden told the U.N. General Assembly.

"This includes permanent seats for those nations we've long supported – permanent seats for countries in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean. The United States is committed to this vital work," he added.

Türkiye has long called for a reform of the U.N. for better representation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been questioning the unfair order, which gives a few leaders unchecked power, for many years, saying: "The world is bigger than five."

Meanwhile, Biden also tore into Vladimir Putin, saying the Russian leader "shamelessly violated" the U.N. Charter when he invaded neighbor Ukraine.

"Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter," Biden said.

Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian schools, railway stations and hospitals, part of Moscow's aim of "extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state," Biden said.