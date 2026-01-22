The U.S. is considering pulling all of its forces from Syria following the collapse of the YPG/SDF and President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s push to retake control of the northeast, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing American officials.

"The head-spinning events of the last week" have led the Pentagon to question the viability of the American military's mission in Syria after the SDF's defeat," it reported, citing three U.S. officials.

U.S. officials see "no reason" to keep American troops in Syria if the SDF completely disbands, it added.

The U.S. has 1,500 troops in Syria, according to a Pentagon announcement in July.

U.S. President Donald Trump, shortly after taking office for a second term last January, said he "will make a determination" on troops in Syria.

Asked about the report, a Pentagon official told Anadolu Agency (AA), "We have nothing to provide on this, and we don't speculate on hypothetical situations or future operations."

Ankara had long criticized Washington for supporting the YPG – the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terorrist group – under the guise of the SDF, warning that such actions undermine regional stability and Türkiye’s national security. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the U.S., and the European Union.