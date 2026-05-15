The U.S. is preparing to indict Cuba’s Raul Castro, a Department of Justice official said Thursday.

The timing of the potential indictment, which would require approval from a grand jury, remains unclear, though the official said it appears imminent.

The case against the 94-year-old former Cuban president and brother of Fidel Castro is expected to center on the 1996 downing of aircraft, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

CBS News has reported that the matter is linked to Cuba’s shootdown of two planes operated by the humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue, an incident in which four people were killed.

Cuba’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

A Justice Department spokesperson also did not immediately respond.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Havana.

The Trump administration has described Cuba’s communist government as corrupt and ineffective and has pushed for sweeping political and economic changes.

President Donald Trump has increased pressure on the island nation, including through sanctions targeting countries that supply fuel to Cuba, contributing to widespread energy shortages and economic strain.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has been leading an effort to examine potential criminal charges against senior Cuban officials.

Officials from both countries acknowledged earlier this year that talks had taken place, but negotiations have since stalled.

However, Cuban officials confirmed Thursday that a meeting had taken place with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe told Cuban intelligence officials that the U.S. was prepared to engage on economic and security issues if Cuba undertakes what U.S. officials described as fundamental changes, according to a CIA official.

The U.S. has in the past used criminal cases against foreign leaders in parallel with broader geopolitical pressure campaigns.

In January, the U.S. military removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power and transferred him to the U.S. to face drug charges.

Trump in March said Cuba “is next” following developments involving Venezuela.