U.S. police arrested Jewish activists who support the ongoing student protests against Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

Medea Benjamin, a Jewish activist who is also the co-founder of the global anti-war movement Code Pink, was arrested for protesting Israel’s violence in Gaza during a demonstration at the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

“You know why we face threats in the world? Because we support genocide,” Benjamin says as a police officer thoroughly searches her in front of others in the hallway.

During the ordeal, Benjamin says the U.S. arrests peacemakers and calls them terrorists, while people who support genocide are allowed in Congress and are praised for their work.

Meanwhile, history professor Annelise Orleck, who teaches at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, was also arrested for supporting pro-Palestine protests.

The 65-year-old academic said the police officers were “brutal” to her during her arrest.

Police detained some 90 people during the protests at the college, reports said.

“I promise I did absolutely nothing wrong. I was standing with a line of women faculty in their 60s to 80s trying to protect our students. I have now been banned from the campus where I have taught for 34 years,” she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pro-Palestinian protests sweeping across U.S. colleges have spread to the U.K. and other countries, as thousands of students urge an immediate cease-fire and call on university administrations to end cooperation with Israel.