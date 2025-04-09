American public opinion of Israel has grown increasingly negative over the past three years, with 53% of U.S. adults now viewing Israel unfavorably – up from 42% in March 2022, prior to the Oct. 7, 2023 attack and Israel’s genocidal attacks on Gaza.

In all, 53% of American adults express somewhat or very negative views of Israel, a sharp increase from the 42% who were downbeat on Israel in March 2022 when the question was last asked, according to the survey from the Pew Research Center. Moreover, Tuesday's poll found that the share of respondents who voiced very unfavorable views about Israel has nearly doubled to 19% from the last time the poll was taken.

Partisan divides over Israel continue with Democrats much more likely to hold unfavorable views of Israel, 69%, compared to the 37% share of Republicans who hold negative views. But among Republicans, those younger than 50 are now roughly about as likely to have a negative view of Israel as a positive one – 50% to 48%.

The survey was conducted March 24-30, about one week before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House. Less than one in three, 32%, of respondents said they had confidence in the Israeli leader.

Overall, a slight majority (54%) said the war in Gaza is very or somewhat important to them personally, down from 65% who said so in January 2024. That poll was taken just months after Israel began its indiscriminate campaign on Gaza following a Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Less than half of respondents, 46%, now think a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict in which two states live side-by-side can be forged.

Asked about President Donald Trump's widely-panned proposal for the U.S. to take ownership of Gaza and displace Palestinians to regional countries, 62% oppose the plan, including 49% who strongly oppose it. Just 15% said they support the plan

A further 38% said it is unlikely the president will pursue the policy.

More than 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.