The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed Donald Trump's controversial spending bill after a marathon voting session, approving a widely criticized package that cuts social welfare programs while adding a staggering $3 trillion to the national debt.

The sprawling text, headlined by a $4.5 trillion renewal of the president's first-term tax cuts, now heads to the House of Representatives.

It faces unified Democratic opposition in the lower chamber, and multiple Republicans balking at deep cuts to health care, green energy subsidies and food aid programs for the poor.